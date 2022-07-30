Warner Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 14,647 FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FVCB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

FVCB stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FVCBankcorp Profile

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.