Warner Financial Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53.

