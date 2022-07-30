Warner Financial Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $227.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

