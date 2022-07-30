Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 1,217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

