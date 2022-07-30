Warner Financial Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

