Warner Financial Inc. Sells 424 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Warner Financial Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $458.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.72 and its 200 day moving average is $461.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.