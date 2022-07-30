Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $55,151,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,205,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,721,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $237.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.03 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.22%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.