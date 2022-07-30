Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.5% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,935.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,954.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,161.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

