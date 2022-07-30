Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 68,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.08.

