Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $58.69 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

