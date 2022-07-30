Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,818 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 189,279 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of 3D Systems worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4,615.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 700,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 685,696 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,098,475 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 366,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

3D Systems stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.38. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Recommended Stories

