Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,734.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 997,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,003,000 after buying an additional 47,404 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $378.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

