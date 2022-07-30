Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CP opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

