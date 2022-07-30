Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 3,049 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $38,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,876,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PANW stock opened at $499.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.22.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
