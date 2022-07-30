Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 3,049 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $38,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,876,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

PANW stock opened at $499.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

