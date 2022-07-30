Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $164.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

