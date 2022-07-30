WCF Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.
WCF Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $8.06 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.
About WCF Bancorp
