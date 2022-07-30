WCF Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

WCF Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $8.06 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

