Wedbush Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $54.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

