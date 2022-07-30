Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a growth of 252.4% from the June 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

EAD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,829. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.0589 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

