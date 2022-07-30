Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $63.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.30.
Hexcel Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:HXL opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.16.
Hexcel Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.
Institutional Trading of Hexcel
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.
