Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $130.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average of $137.56. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

