Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $86.34 on Friday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.13.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,731.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

