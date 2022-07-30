West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Posts Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2 %

WTBA opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

