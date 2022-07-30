West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.93 and last traded at $93.67. Approximately 318,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,951% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.