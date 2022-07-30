Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 165,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,138,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,858,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

