Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.10. 28,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 69,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 718.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

