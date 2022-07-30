Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.57 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), with a volume of 291,764 shares trading hands.

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 28.12 and a quick ratio of 28.12.

About Westmount Energy

(Get Rating)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.