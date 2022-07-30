WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.58 million. WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.05-$13.30 EPS.

WEX Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:WEX traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $166.21. The stock had a trading volume of 507,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEX will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.69.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WEX by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

