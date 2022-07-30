WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.72 million. WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.05-$13.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.69.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.21. The company had a trading volume of 507,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,826. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.81. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WEX by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile



WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.



