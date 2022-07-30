WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.05-13.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.05-$13.30 EPS.

NYSE WEX traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $166.21. 507,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.69.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

