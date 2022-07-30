WHALE Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $185,637.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00006958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. WHALE’s official website is whale.me.

Buying and Selling WHALE

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

