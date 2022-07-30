Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.32.

WCP opened at C$9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.82.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.9138656 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,020,849.30. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Mary-Jo Case acquired 8,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,708.05. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,020,849.30. Over the last three months, insiders bought 68,600 shares of company stock worth $641,758.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

