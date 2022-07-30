Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,313 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $97.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

