Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 451 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,408 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

