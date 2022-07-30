Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,369 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 619.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 247,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

