Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

