Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3,113.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $12,374,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

