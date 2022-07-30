Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $289.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

