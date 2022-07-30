Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,386 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 13.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRX opened at $17.13 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRX. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

