Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,699,000. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.