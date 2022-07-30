William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.31.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $703.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $658.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.04.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.