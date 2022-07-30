William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $703.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $658.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.04. Equinix has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

