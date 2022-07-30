Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a maintains rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.33.
Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:WING opened at $126.18 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $164,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
