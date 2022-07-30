Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Citigroup restated a maintains rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.33.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %

WING opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.