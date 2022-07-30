Wintrust Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. 629,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,489. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $11,642,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 39.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

