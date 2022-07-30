Wintrust Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. 629,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,489. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $105.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $11,642,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 39.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
