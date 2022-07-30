WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 104.9% in July

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the June 30th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

Shares of CXSE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 82,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

