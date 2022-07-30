Wolfe Research Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $39.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.13.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank increased its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.