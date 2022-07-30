Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. 394,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,859. Woodward has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth $319,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Woodward by 327.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Woodward by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.