World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

WRLD stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.01. The stock has a market cap of $695.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.56. World Acceptance has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

