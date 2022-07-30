World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WWE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 1,250,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $568,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.