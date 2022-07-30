World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Benchmark

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.89.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.21. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $73.34.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

